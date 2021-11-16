NUJ lauds Yahaya Bello N2.5m aid for Vanguard correspondent’s wife surgery

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi Chapter, has expressed appreciation to Gov. Yahaya Bello for his timely intervention of N2.5m to offset the medical bills of Mrs Bolu Obahopo, the wife of the Vanguard correspondent in Kogi.

Recall that the NUJ Correspondent’s Chapel bus conveying the family of Vanguard reporter to Benin for a wedding was involved in a fatal accident on Nov. 5.

The accident recorded five deaths leaving the correspondent’s wife and others with life-threatening injuries.

A statement by the NUJ Kogi Council, signed by its Chairman, Adeiza Momohjimoh and Secretary, Ademu Seidu, said that Mr Bolu Obahopo confirmed receipt of the sum of N2.5 million.

The money was sent through the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo.

The council said that the governor’s response followed an appeal made by the State NUJ Chairman at a news conference earlier on Monday, appealing to the governor to come to the aid of the distressed family.

“His Excellency’s action today, has further demonstrated the fact that he has the milk of human kindness in his veins”, adding that the money no doubt, would provide huge relief to the family and also ease the pains of the victim.

“The Kogi Council of NUJ, therefore thanks His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello, for this wonderful support for the family of Mr Bolu Obahopo and by extension, working journalists in the state.

“We wish to reassure His Excellency of the Union’s unalloyed support and cooperation to him now and in the future.

“We also pray for the success of the surgery to be carried out on the Wife of the Vanguard correspondent and thank all that have supported the family and the union since the unfortunate incident. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...