NUJ lauds KDSG for taking proactive measures to address insecurity

The Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, has Commended the Kaduna State Government for taking proactive measures to address insecurity and other forms of criminality in the state.

The commendation is contained in a Communiqué issued at the end of monthly congress of the union on Friday.

The communique, which was signed by the drafting committee Chairman, Mr Dominic Eze Uzu, urged that the measures taken should be sustained.

The union also issued a 30-day notice to non financial members of the union to do the needful or risk losing welfare benefits from the union.

The NUJ further commended Kaduna state government for the award of road projects, which was aimed at opening up the state,

It advised the government to also place priority on welfare of her citizens.

The Union also Inaugurated a seven-man 2019 Press Week/Fund Raising Committee.

The committee would be chaired by the Council Vice Chairman, Malam Sabiu Mohammed, while Comrade Isaiah Benjamin would to serve as Secretary.

Other members included Hajiya Daharatu Aliyu, Comrade John Femi Adi, Council Secretary, Hajiya Farida Abubakar, Mrs Juliet Oyoyo and Hajiya Fatima Aliyu.(NAN)

