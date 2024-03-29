NUJ inaugurates executives of new Corporate Online Chapel in Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has inaugurated executive members of a new chapel, Corporate Online Chapel, bringing to Eleven (11) the number of chapels in the NUJ Enugu State Council.

Performing the inauguration of the executive members of the new chapel on Thursday in Enugu, the Chairman of NUJ, Enugu State Council, Chief Sam Udekwe, urged the new executive members to carry all members of the chapel along.

Udekwe advised them to ensure that members of the chapel comply with truth and objectivity, which the council believes in as members of the journalism profession.

He said, “This chapel will continue to grow. This is a very promising chapel. You have your council membership now, I want to assure you that more members will continue to come.

“You know what it takes to be qualified to be a member. It is not open to just anybody. It is not open to all bloggers, that is why we say it is Corporate Online Chapel. It is for online practitioners that are journalists.

“There are online publishers that are not journalists. So we want you to make a difference and show the society that there are online practitioners, the ones that are members of the NUJ,” he said.

He charged the executives to take care of their members in line with the tenets of the NUJ profession, adding “you must strive to maintain peace between yourself and other members of the NUJ council”.

Responding, the Chairman of the new Corporate Online Chapel, Chief Clinton Umeh, thanked the National President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, for the approval granted for the creation of the new chapel.

Umeh assured that members of the chapel would live up to expectations, adding: “We will work in accordance with the NUJ Constitution.”

The newly-inaugurated executive members included: Sir Jonathan Ikechukwu (First News) as Vice-Chairman and Chief Odomero Igbodo, (Dome TV) as Secretary,

Others are: Sir Christian Nwangene (Aproko Republic) as Assistant Secretary; Dame Maureen Ikpeama,(Newsline Global) as Treasurer; Dr Sebastine Okafor, (Journalist 101) as Internal Auditor, and Mr Emmanuel Terwase (Afriquecast) as Financial Secretary among others.

The event was witnessed by the Vice Chairman of NUJ, Amb. Regis Anikworji, as well as the Secretary of the Council Dame Ifeoma Amuta, among other members. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike