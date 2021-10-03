NUJ holds emergency NEC meeting to douse tension

An emergency NEC meeting of Nigerian Union of Journalists,NUJ was convened online today, Sunday, October 3,2021, to douse tension ocassioned by a purported court action and to further chart a way forward as it relates to the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference in Umuahia.



According to a statement signed by Shuaibu Usman Leman,Walin Shadalafiya, the NUJ National Secretary, the meeting was attended by 72 members.



After a brief presentation by the National President, Chris Isiguzo, and the Chairman, Electoral Committee, Garba Muhammad, a motion was moved by Salihu Alkali, Chairman Nasarawa State Council for the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference to hold as scheduled.



The motion was seconded by Momoh Adeiza, Chairman Kogi State Council, that election should go on as scheduled since there is no served Court order stopping it, and that should any court process that will necessitate postponement of the election be served, the tenure of the CWC be extended to such a time when elections will be rescheduled.

There was no counter to this.



NEC resolved to proceed with the election from the 6th-7th October, 2021 in Umuahia, Abia State, and that the present CWC is mandated to continue in office if there is any court order that may necessitate a postponement pending when the election will be rescheduled.





Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...