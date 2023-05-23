NUJ hails conviction of kidnappers of female journalist

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lauded the conviction of five kidnappers who abducted a female journalist in 2021 in the state.

This is contained in a statement jointly issued on Tuesday in Yola by the council’s Chairman and Secretary, Ishaka Dedan and Fidelis Jockthan.

According to the statement, three of the convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment while one got 10 years and the other five year jail term.

“We specifically commend the Police for the discreet investigation into the matter which led to their subsequent prosecution.

“The arrest and conviction of the culprits has demonstrated that there is still hope for the common man in the country’s policing and the judicial system.

“Such action will definitely rid the society of bad eggs as well as guarantee safety of citizens,” the NUJ said.

The NUJ cautioned journalists to always be conscious of their safety and security.

The five were convicted for the kidnap of Amra Ahmad-Daska, a staff of Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation on May 4, 2021, at her residence in Yola-South Local Government Area.

She was freed a week later after payment of N4 million ransom to the abductors. (NAN)