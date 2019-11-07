NUJ hails appointment of member as Perm Sec in Kebbi

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi State chapter, has commended Gov. Atiku Bagudu over the appointment of Garba Hamisu, as Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma, the state NUJ Chairman, made the commendation in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He described Hamisu’s appointment as a reward for hard work, dedication, commitment and humility exhibited through his years in service.

“Mallam Garba joined the then Sokoto State Ministry of Information and later moved to Kebbi State upon it’s creation.

“He served at different times as State Master of Ceremony, Chief Press Secretary as well as Editor-in-Chief of State publications and rose through the ranks to become Director of Information before his appointment as Permanent Secretary,” Jajirma said.

He said that Hamisu contributed immensely in showcasing the good image of the state through publications and documentaries, among other things.

“He has also taught and mentored many upcoming journalists who are today masters in their chosen fields,”he said.

The chairman also congratulated all the appointees and wished them Allah’s guidance in the discharge of their responsibilities. (NAN)