NUJ felicitates Muslim faithful in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated Muslims on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala respectively on Friday in Kano, the council called on Muslims to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan listed as love, sacrifice, peace and brotherhood.

The council appreciated the roles of journalists, security agencies, INEC, civil society organisations and the electorate in the just concluded general polls.

While urging people to continue to support the values of democracy, the NUJ called on elected leaders to put the country first as they come up with people-oriented programmes that would meet the expectations of the people.

The union called on its members to maintain professionalism in their jobs while discharging their constitutional duties.

It stressed the need for citizens to be extra vigilant and to report suspicious movements to security agencies for prompt action. ( NAN)