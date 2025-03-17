NUJ felicitates Gov. Mbah on 53rd birthday, development strides 

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu state on his 53rd birthday and his outstanding developmental strides.

This is contained in a statement in Enugu on Monday jointly signed by the NUJ Enugu State Caretaker Committee, Chairperson, Mrs Agatha Agu, and Secretary, Mr Jude Chinedu.

The statement lauded Mbah’s visionary leadership, unwavering dedication to good governance and steadfast commitment to the progress and prosperity of the State.

“As you celebrate this milestone, we acknowledge and commend your transformative leadership, which continues to redefine governance in Enugu State,” the statement read in part.

It noted Mbah’s administration’s bold initiatives in infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic development which had set a new standard for growth and innovation.

“We particularly praise the governor’s landmark projects, including the establishment of 260 smart green schools and 260 primary healthcare centres across all 260 political wards in the state,” the statement read.

It also commended the governor on the ongoing urban renewal projects, the remodelling of the Presidential Hotel Enugu, the completion of the international Conference Centre and the ongoing construction of a five-star hotel at the centre.

It included the ongoing construction of 300- bed international hospital and strategic efforts to boost the state’s economy through local and foreign direct investments.

“Your visionary approach to governance and relentless pursuit of excellence have positioned Enugu State as a model of progress,” it said.

The NUJ wished Mbah continued wisdom, strength and success as he led the state to greater heights.

“The NUJ joins the people of Enugu State in celebrating this special occasion and prays for God’s continued guidance and blessings upon Gov. Mbah,” the statement added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)