NUJ FCT council partners AMAC on citizens’ obligation advocacy

By Dorcas Jonah

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT council, has promised to partner with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), to sensitise citizens to their obligation for growth and development of the council.

The Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche said this when he led executive members of the council on a solidarity visit to the chairman of AMAC, Mr Christopher Maikalangu.

Ogbeche said that Maikalangu’s election was a demand for citizens’ engagement, good governance and the respect for the rule of law.

“The challenge of administering AMAC is enormous, open defecation is still a huge challenge and there is need for concerted efforts to stem this tide.

“Environmental and security challenges remain widespread, our people in the rural areas face enormous water, health and infrastructural poverty. Therefore, the task before you is by no means an easy one.

“It is in this wise that I assure you of the willingness of the NUJ to partner with your good office to create awareness and embark on advocacy on the citizens’ obligation in our quest for growth and development,’’ he said.

Ogbeche urged the chairman to find ways to plug the loopholes of waste, corruption and misappropriation to overcome the challenge in revenue generation.

The chairman said that the council was also abreast of the recent developments in the judiciary, purporting the removal of the AMAC from office.

”We remain persuaded that your election owes it to the desire of Nigerians and residents of AMAC to have a government that is responsive, responsible and citizen-centered.

”The residents and citizens of AMAC want an administration that can meet their quest for development, ”he said.

Ogbeche said that the council frowns at the attempt to remove him from office.

” The NUJ FCT as the umbrella body of all practicing journalists in the FCT, frowns seriously at the attempt to hijack the constitutional will of the people to freely elect their leaders.

”It is in this regard that we state that your purported removal from office by the FCT Election Tribunal is a miscarriage of justice which should not be allowed to stand,” he said

Responding, Maikalangu said that the tribunal would not distract him from delivering on his campaign mandate, adding that he is well aware of the challenges in the council.

The chairman commended the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for delivering a free and affair election, but appealed to the NUJ to query the judgment of the FCT Election Tribunal.(NAN)

