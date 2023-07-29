NUJ FCT Correspondents Chapel Holds 3-Day Football Tournament 

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council has concluded plans to hold a 3-day football tournament between media practitioners, government organizations and security agencies in the FCT.

Comrade Jide Oyekunle, Chairman of the NUJ FCT Correspondents Chapel made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to Comrade Oyekunle, the tournament is scheduled to hold from Thursday 3rd through Saturday 5th of August 2023 at 10:00 am each day at the Area 10 Football Pitch by Old Parade Ground Abuja.

Comrade Oyekunle explained that the 3-day tournament is not tailored to make winning the overall aim but to boost and strengthen friendly relationships among the participating organizations in the interest of the country.

The NUJ FCT Correspondents Chapel Chairman disclosed the participating teams include the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Police Force, Federal High Court, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC ).

Others are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Orientation Agency (NOA ), Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT Correspondents Chapel.

Oyekunle further disclosed that the climax of the tournament will witness the ceremonial presentation of the trophy and medals to the winning team on Saturday, August 5th by 10:00 am when the final match will be played.

Speaking further, Oyekunle stated that the event will attract dignitaries, captains of industries, government officials and football lovers and enthusiasts from all walks of life including the representatives from the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

“Sport does not have a language. Sport is an integral activity that unites people and has the power to change the world, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political background.

“In the course of carrying out our statutory responsibilities, we cross each other’s paths by commission or omission, which at times may have resulted in misunderstanding and bickering.

“There is a need to bridge the gap and align our interests. irrespective of our profession for the purpose of making the country a place where love and peace reign supreme.

“All the organizations taking part in this tournament should remember that we are all stakeholders in the Nigeria project and we are all working for the same purpose but in different ways. We should therefore relate to each other as partners in progress rather than as adversaries.

“A Nigeria that works is in the interest of every Nigerian, irrespective of vocation or occupation. Let us, therefore, use this tournament to inspire, forge friendships and build respect among ourselves,” Oyekunle said.

He urged governments at all levels to leverage sports, especially football to embark on a fence-mending mission across the country, with the view to heal the emotional and psychological wounds of Nigerians in the interest of peace, national unity and integration.

“We consider football as a unifying factor that speaks the language of everybody that can provide much-needed reconciliation and peace, particularly at this critical time,” he said.

Oyekunle encouraged participating organizations to exhibit true spirit of sportsmanship throughout the competition and ensure fair play and go for the ball but not the leg.

“We urge you to reflect on the objectives of the competition and work hard to ensure that the aim is not defeated because the Olympic game is not to win but to participate.

“For us at Nigeria Union of Journalists this tournament will also enhance our physical and mental alertness and wellbeing and we would play the tournament and win.

“From this maiden edition, we hope to make this tournament an annual event and also increase the number of participating organizations and ensure that it grows bigger and better every year.

“We appreciate all corporate organisations who have decided to sponsor and make the maiden edition of the tournament a huge success. We equally salute our colleagues for partnering with us to boost the publicity for the tournament,” he said.

The tournament was supported by Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi , Managing Partner Law Corridor ,TI’ Bilon Construction,

Julius Berger Nigeria, OrdersPaper, Red Cross, FCT FA, FCTA and Hypeplug.

Others are; GMW Insurance Brokers Ltd., A New Thing International Foundation

And Ti’ Bilon Healthcare Foundation.

