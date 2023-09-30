NUJ establishes committee to take charge of welfare of veteran members

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, says it has concluded modalities to establish a high-powered committee that will take charge of the welfare of retired/veteran members.

The Chairman of the NUJ, Anambra State Council, Dr Emeka Odogwu, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu, that the committee would be superintended by either a former chairman or former secretary of the NUJ.

Odogwu said that the union, through the committee, would create an initiative to celebrate elders/veteran members of the union for their varying valuable contributions to the advancement of the media profession and service to society.

According to him, there will be further meetings for discussions on the way to move the union and profession forward through engaging the veterans and elderly extensively to get their inputs.

“There is a need to immortalise departed members who died in active service like Tochukwu Udeoji and Ifeoma Anumba, by naming something in the Secretariat after them like Tochukwu Udoji NUJ Hall, Ifeoma Anumba NUJ kitchen, among others.

“The union has approved for a day to be set aside to celebrate NUJ patron and benefactor, Chief Godwin Ezeemo, for building the NUJ Press centre single handedly.

“The union is currently supporting the idea of incorporating mentorship and technical sessions in the NUJ monthly congress to enable members, especially the young journalists, to grow and have a better mastery of the job in the state,” he said.

On the state of Anambra, Odogwu lauded the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo-led government for the new openings advertised for employment of health workers and even promise of more openings for teachers employment.

“I appeal to the governor to create a new digital National Light Newspapers to have an opening for journalists to be employed like others.

“He appealed for a massive upgrade of the Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS) to be in DSTV and all pay as you go channels like other state broadcasting organisations in the country.

“The state government should use the dry season to complete so many roads flagged off during the rainy season for a smooth ride during the yuletide.

“Road contractors should be properly supervised to avoid channeling flood water wrongly into people’s homes as have been witnessed across the state to reduce man-made calamity and disasters associated with such,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

