NUJ donates cash, food items to families of late journalists in Kebbi

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kebbi Council, on Tuesday, donated cash and food items to families of 18 late journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

The State Chairman of the union, Alhaji Hamza Galadima-Zuru, said the gesture was part of the union’s annual commitment to help the families of its late members in the state.

He said that it was a noble cause that the union was doing to accommodate families of late colleagues in the state.

“We inherited this noble initiative from our former NUJ leadership, headed by Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma.

“We thank him and his team for this wonderful initiative and support, and we pledge to sustain it to the end of our tenure,” he said.

He also called on other journalists and the general public to lend helping hands to the families of their fallen colleagues by visiting their homes and making donations.

Hamza-Galadima explained that the gesture was made possible for the Union by well- to-do members of the society.

“We got assistance from the Personal Assistant to Kebbi Gov. Alhaji Musa Yaro, and General Manager of Labana Rice Mill, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris-Zuru and other individuals who pleaded anonymity,” he said.

According to him, the decision to donate the items is to support the families at this time when the assistance is most needed.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary state Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Garba Hamisu-Zuru, described the gesture as “godly deed”.

“This is a deed that Allah and His Prophet are pleased with; they are pleased with those who commit themselves in helping orphans and less- privileged members of the society,” he said.

Hamisu-Zuru urged well- to-do- individuals to emulate the NUJ council, saying the act could help in cushioning the effect of hardship and difficulties faced by the families of the deceased in the state.

In his remarks, the National Vice President of the NUJ, Zone A, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur-Umar, thanked the NUJ council for initiating the gesture and assisting the families of their late colleagues.

“We have nothing to say but to thank you for this initiative and assistance to the families of our late members.

“This will definitely go a long way in cushioning the effect of some of the challenges they face, especially in this period.

“We are calling on other state councils of the NUJ to emulate this wonderful initiative by the Kebbi state NUJ chapter,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials donated include 50 kg bags of rice, N5, 000, milk, sugar, among others to the families.(NAN).

