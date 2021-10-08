NUJ delegates’ conference elects Isiguzo for second term

The Seventh Triennial Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Thursday elected Chris Isiguzo for a second term in office as President.

Isiguzo polled 665 votes to defeat his opponent, Yusuf Idris, from Kaduna State Council of NUJ, who scored 15 votes.



The Returning Officer, Mr Joe Ajaero, said that 704 delegates were accredited for the election, which took place at the Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

Ajaero, who is the Deputy President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, said there were 934 registered delegates, adding that 22 votes were voided.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four other members of Isiguzo’s team were returned unopposed in an election that was generally peaceful.

The elected candidates included Mr Alhassan Abdullahi (National Deputy President), Mr Dele Atunbi (National Treasurer), Mr Samuel Dada (National Financial Secretary) and Mrs Ladi Emmanuel (National Internal Auditor).



In Zone C, Mr Emmanuel Ifesinachi and Mrs Adiukwu Ezenwa were returned unopposed as Vice President and Secretary, respectively.

Also, Mr Sambo Korede and Alege Abdulrazak were returned unopposed as Vice President and Secretary for B Zone, respectively.

In Zone E, Zara Baba and Mr Gimba Suleiman were returned unopposed as the Vice President and Secretary, respectively.



In other contested positions for the Vice President in Zone D, Mr Christopher Atsaka polled 93 votes to defeat Mr Atabor Ali and Mr Garba Iliya, who scored 57 and 14 votes, respectively,

Also in Zone D, Mr Samson Aji scored 108 votes as against Mr Fadeyi Adeola’s 58 votes for Secretary.

Muhammad Umar emerged Vice President, Zone A, after polling 37 votes to defeat Abdullahi Yanadi, who scored one vote.



For the office of the Secretary in Zone D, Bello Abdulrazak polled 35 votes to defeat Zainab Rigim, who scored two votes.

In Zone F, Dokubo Opakamaba scored 99 votes to defeat Nene Affia, who polled 40 votes for Vice President.

John Angesse garnered 107 votes to defeat Stanley Imgbi, who polled 33 votes, for the position of the Secretary.



The elected officers were immediately sworn in at the conference, which recorded a large turnout of journalists across the country.

NAN reports that delegates from 32 state councils attended the conference.

In an acceptance speech, Isiguzo thanked members for the “overwhelming support” given to him and other members of the outgone National Working Committee of the union.



He called on every member to join hands with him in his quest to reposition the union, promising to do much better in his second term. (NAN)

