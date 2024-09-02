NUJ Credentials Committee Releases Roadmap for 8th Triennial Delegates Conference ‘Owerri 2024’

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Credentials Committee for the 8th Triennial Delegates’ Conference (Owerri 2024) has released guidelines and time table for the event.

A statement by the Chairman of the committee, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary, Alhaji Ademu Seidu Haruna, notes that the conference will hold from the 26th to 28th of November, 2024 at Owerri, Imo State capital.

According to the statement, all the contestants are expected to avail themselves with the constitution of NUJ as amended, with special attention to Articles 3, 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

The statement explained that issuance of nomination forms and submission will be between 2nd September, 2024 and 23rd September, 2024.

It emphasized that the guidelines and timetable for the 8th Triennial Delegates Conference will be placed on NEC platform of the Union and sent to all State Councils.

The statement added that all correspondence with regards to the conference should be addressed to the Chairman or Secretary of the committee with telephone numbers 08033362580, 08036275871and E-mails provided herein: [email protected] or [email protected],

respectively.