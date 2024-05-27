NUJ Correspondents’ chapel gets new leadership in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Correspondents’ chapel has elected new leaders to run its affairs in the next three years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election that was held in Katsina on Sunday, was witnessed by the NUJ representatives.

NAN reports that the election for the seven positions was conducted following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate executives.

The positions included that of the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary

Those elected were; Yusuf Ibrahim-Jargaba of Radio Deutsche Welle (DW) as the new Chairman, Tijjani Ibrahim of Media Trust Newspapers as Vice Chairman and Zubairu Idris of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Secretary.

Others were: Godwin Joseph-Enna of Leadership Newspapers, as Assistant Secretary, El-Zahraddeen Umar of Leadership A yau/Radio Iran as Treasurer, Abbas Bamalli also from NAN as Financial Secretary and Abdullahi Tanko of Manhaja Newspaper as Auditor.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Alhaji Lawal Sa’idu-Funtua, said that the election was conducted in accordance with the union’s constitution.

He commended the members for conducting themselves in an orderly manner during the election.

In his acceptance speech, Ibrahim-Jargaba, thanked the members for exhibiting maturity during the exercise.

He commended the state NUJ Chairman and other people for their support towards the success of the election, and also the immediate passt chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sabo, for his support towards a seamless transition.

The new chairman, while assuring the welfare of members as his major priority, also tasked them on unity, which he said, was the path to progress.

“I will run an open door policy. Anyone with any advice on how to move the chapel forward should feel free to come and offer his advice,” he urged.

He further tasked the members to be more productive, united and forge ahead for their progress.

The NUJ State Chairman, Tukur Dan-Ali, who stressed the need for cooperation among the members, also commended them for conducting a successful election.

NAN reports that after the election, Mr Murtala Kasim administered the oath of office to the new officials. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli