NUJ congratulates Ogbeche on appointment as CPS to C’River gov.

By Dorcas Jonah

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Council, has congratulated its Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, on his appointment as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Messrs Osaretin Osadebamwem and Ochiaka Ugwu, Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the union respectively, on Tuesday in Abuja.

NUJ stated that both the executives and members were elated by the appointment which, it said, was well-deserved.

”We commend Gov. Otu for honouring the NUJ FCT family with this appointment.

”We thank the governor for finding our chairman, Comrade Ogbeche, worthy of the appointment,” the union said.

It assured the new chief press secretary of members’ support in projecting, promoting and advancing the policies and programme s of the Out-led administration.

“The executive and members of NUJ, Abuja council, congratulate you on your well-deserved appointment as the CPS to the Governor of Cross River.

“There is no doubt that you will bring your wealth of experience and professionalism to bear on this very appropriate portfolio and ensure a seamless, respectful and mutually-beneficial co-existence amongst the different media platforms.

“We also wish to express our sincere appreciation to Otu for deeming it fit and worthy to appoint a thorough-bred, tested and proven core journalist and image manager to the position of CPS,” the union said.

According to NUJ, the appointment is an excellent sign of better days ahead for the media community in the state.

“Accept our esteemed regards, even as we envisage a more cordial, mutually-rewarding working relationship with you and your principal,” it said. (NAN)