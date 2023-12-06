NUJ confers Media Icon Awards on Danladi Bako, Ralph Akinfeleye, others

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ under the leadership of Chief Chris Isiguzo MFR it’s National President will confer Media Icon awards on some highly revered seasoned journalists on Thursday December 7th 2023 in Ikeja Lagos.

Top on the list are former Director General National Broadcasting Commission Dr Danladi Bako, renowned Communication Scholar and University of Lagos lecturer Professor Ralph Akinfeleye, as well as Group Managing Director Daar Communications, Ezomo Tony Akiotu and Chief Henry Odukomaya, former founding Managing Director of numerous national dailies amongst others.

In a letter to the recipients signed by Otunba Gbenga Onayiga , Chairman Organising Committee and former Director Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria , the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ celebrated in glowing tributes the award recipients as Media Icons and role models , espousing their contributions to the growth of the Media industry (print and electronic) in Nigeria and internationally especially during the challenging period of military rule.

According to a statement signed by Ibrahim Musa, PA to Dr Danladi Bako, NUJ referred to this recognition as that of a lifetime achievement for them individually and collectively, promising guests of putting up a befitting ceremony to celebrate these icons and veterans.

