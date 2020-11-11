NUJ condoles with Agwu local government over death of school children, others

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Enugu State Council, has condoled the people of Awgu Local Government Area over the death of 28 people, including school children who died in an accident in the area.

The NUJ Enugu State Chairman, Mr Rex Arum, gave the condolence in Enugu on Wednesday when he led members of the union on a courtesy visit to the chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Mr Pedro Nwankwo.

Arum expressed deep sadness that the accident occurred when the children were returning from school to reunite with their families.

He described the accident as a huge loss to the local government area, the Catholic Diocese of Awgu, as well as the families of those involved in the carnage.

The NUJ state boss urged drivers of heavy duty vehicles to drive with caution to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents in the state.

While condoling with the families, especially parents that lost their children in the accident, Arum prayed for eternal repose for the departed ones and quick healing for victims receiving treatment in hospital.

Responding, Nwankwo thanked the union for identifying with the community in this grief moment.

Nwankwo who expressed shock at the incident said he was overwhelmed at the scene of the accident, saying that the council had never witnessed such incident before now.

The council boss promised to ensure that survivors receiving treatment at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku/Ozalla got the best medical care. (NAN)

