NUJ condemns killing of security personnel in Akwa Ibom LGA

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom , has condemned the killing of a police in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by suspected hoodlums.

Mr Amos Etuk, the Chairman, condemned the killing in a statement in .

Etuk described on security personnel in the LGA as retrogressive, barbaric and senseless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASP Aniekan Obot burnt to death in residence at Ikot in the LGA on Tuesday by suspected hoodlums.

NAN also reports Divisional Police headquarters in the area burnt by hoodlums on Feb. 22.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State is worried by the spate of attacks on security personnel in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

“The attacks are retrogressive, barbaric, senseless and alien to the peaceful disposition of the state.’’

Etuk sympathised with the families of security personnel killed in the area.

“To the injured, the union prays for quick recovery and urges security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the crimes.’’ (NAN)

