The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom Council, has condemned the killing of a police officer in Essien Udim Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by suspected hoodlums.

Mr Amos Etuk, the council Chairman, condemned the killing in a statement in Uyo.

Etuk described attack on security personnel in the LGA as retrogressive, barbaric and senseless.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASP Aniekan Obot was burnt to death in his residence at Ikot in the LGA on Tuesday by suspected hoodlums.

NAN also reports that the Divisional Police headquarters in the area was burnt by hoodlums on Feb. 22.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council is worried by the spate of attacks on security personnel in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

“The attacks are retrogressive, barbaric, senseless and alien to the peaceful disposition of the state.’’

Etuk sympathised with the families of security personnel killed in the area.

“To the injured, the union prays for their quick recovery and urges security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the crimes.’’ (NAN)

