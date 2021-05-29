NUJ condemns attack on Police, INEC facilities

Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) condemned  attacks on Police personnel and their facilities across country.

union also condemned attacks on facilities of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide.

The condemnation is contained a communique signed by Sunday John, NUJ Secretary the state, on Friday Lafia.

The union called on leaders at all levels to demonstrate political will nipping the country’s insecurity the bud.

The union advised Nigerians especially the youth to desist from destroying national assets adding money should been used for other issues would be used to rebuild the destroyed property.

The union also condemned the recent  killing of farmers Nasarawa state.

It  urged the Nasarawa state government to expedite action to provide security in the affected communities to safe return of the affected persons.

The NUJ,  however, lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule on his efforts toward security of lives and property as well as providing infrastructure in the state.

The union also commended the governor for carrying journalists along during meet the people tour to the 13 Local Government Areas  of the state in commemoration of his two years in office.

The union,  therefore, commended journalists for their conducts through the tour to the LGAs. (NAN).

