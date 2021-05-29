The Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned attacks on Police personnel and their facilities across the country.

The union also condemned attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nationwide.

The condemnation is contained in a communique signed by Sunday John, NUJ Secretary in the state, on Friday in Lafia.

The union called on leaders at all levels to demonstrate political will in nipping the country’s insecurity in the bud.

The union advised Nigerians especially the youth to desist from destroying national assets adding that money that should have been used for other issues would be used to rebuild the destroyed property.

The union also condemned the recent killing of farmers in Nasarawa state.

It urged the Nasarawa state government to expedite action to provide security in the affected communities to ensure safe return of the affected persons.

The NUJ, however, lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule on his efforts toward security of lives and property as well as providing infrastructure in the state.

The union also commended the governor for carrying journalists along during meet the people tour to the 13 Local Government Areas of the state in commemoration of his two years in office.

The union, therefore, commended journalists for their conducts through the tour to the LGAs. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

