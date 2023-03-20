NUJ condemns attack on journalists

By Ibukun Emiola

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo state, (BCOS) Chapel, has condemned Saturday’s attack on the corporation’s news crew deployed to monitor the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State.

The crew members, comprising the Reporter, Lekan Shobowale, cameraman, Fólórunsó Abiala and the driver, Ope Adegoke, were assaulted and their equipment damaged by hoodlums led by a woman at Onigbongbo area of the state on Saturday.

In a statement by the BCOS NUJ Chairperson, Dupe Fehintola and Secretary, Olamiposi Ishola, on Sunday and made available to newsmen, the union observed that the assault was a misdirected one.

The union said the crew was carrying out its responsibility of monitoring and covering the election when the hoodlums pounced on them.

The BCOS NUJ wondered how its members would be the target of attacks, adding that it was obvious the thugs had something to hide during the election which was supposed to be a transparent and open exercise.

While calling for a thorough investigation into the incident by the INEC, the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police, with a view to preventing a recurrence, the BCOS NUJ said its members will continue to carry out their surveillance role to restore values and standards in all areas and sectors.

It, however, commended some good samaritans and security operatives who quickly rescued the helpless team and helped them to a safe distance. (NAN)