NUJ commiserates with NAWOJ Chair over daughter’s death

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, has commiserated with the Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter, Mrs Annah Daniel, over the death of her 12 year-old daughter.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, jointly signed by Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, its Chairman, and Mr Ochiaka Ugwu, the Secretary of Council.

The statement noted that the council received the news of the death of the young girl with rude shock.

“The deceased was not only an interesting child to be with, but an epitome of good character and conduct with the fear of God.

“The entire members of NUJ, FCT Council, condole with the Daniels over tragic death.

“We also sympathise with the entire NAWOJ members and enjoin the members of NUJ FCT Council to identify with Mrs Daniel in her moment of grief.

“We pray God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“There is no doubt that the deceased will be greatly missed by all that had come in contact with her,” the statement said.

The deceased died at the Nigeria Customs Service Hospital, Karu, Abuja, on Thursday, Sept. 30. (NAN)

