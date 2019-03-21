NUJ commends National Librarian for improved services

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the efforts of the National Librarian, National Library of Nigeria (NLN) for improving library services in the country.

Mr Musa Saleh, Public Relations Officer, NLN, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the NUJ gave the commendation during a visit to the National Librarian, Prof. Lenrie Aina.

Dr Chima Chibuike, the Leader, Executive Committee of the NUJ on Good Governance, who led the team, stated that the idea of visiting the National Librarian was as a result of his outstanding performance in the Library.

Chibuike said the Committee did not visit any Agency until it had assessed the performance of such agency and agreed collectively that it was worthy of commendation.

He said the NUJ would partner with the NLN to promote library services in the country.

In his response, Aina thanked the committee for its commendation and listed out some of the major achievements of the NLN under his administration.

He said Authors and Publishers would soon have access to obtain International Standard Book Number (ISBN) and International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) online in 30 minutes from the NLN.

“Before, these numbers issued to authors and publishers used to take about two weeks to a month.

“The NLN is taking measures to arrest this situation permanently by ensuring authors and publishers have access to obtain ISBN and ISSN online in the comfort of their homes and offices, which would take them only about 30 minutes or less.”

The Chief Executive Officer also said since he assumed office, internet connection was now available at the headquarters, the FCT, Lagos and Enugu branches of the NLN, adding that E-Library services had also commenced in these branches.

The National Librarian also stated that the NLN was doing its best to improve the dwindling reading culture in the country through its Readership Promotion Campaign.

He explained that the campaign was organised in 23 State branches in 2016 and was extended to 36 States and the FCT in 2017/18.

Aina said that the 2018 campaign had pregnant women among the target audience, who were persuaded to emulate the habit of reading books to their unborn children as a way to promote reading across the country.

He said the next campaign would include Motor Parks in order to persuade travellers to read while travelling, adding that preparations were in full swing in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission.

He noted that students in the tertiary institutions and Secondary and Primary school students including the public would also be among the target audience.

Aina said that the campaign had started yielding result as Nigerians had began to feel the impact of the National Library across the country.

He added that Sensitisation Workshop for Authors and Publishers had been organised to enlighten them on the legal deposits obligation.

Aina said the workshop took place in four geopolitical zones which include: Lagos, Sokoto, Enugu and Adamawa states, adding that the next one would be held in Oyo, Kano, Bauchi and Rivers state.

“This year’s workshop is taking place in Bayelsa State and has the theme “Public Library Services for Effective Information Delivery: The key for National Development.”

He added that the workshop would hold on March 27 and 28 at Domaris Gardens and Suites, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State. (NAN)