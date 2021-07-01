NUJ commends FG for completing Second Ikom Bridge

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River Council, has commended the Federal Government for completing the Second Ikom Bridge in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

The union gave the commendation in a communique it issued at the end of its monthly congress on Thursday in Calabar.

The communique, signed by the Chairman, Mr Victor Udu and Secretary, Mr Oka Ibor, said the timely completion of the bridge would enhance the movement of goods in the area.

“We commend the Federal Government for the completion of the Ikom Bridge. This will reduce the plight of commuters as the bridge serves as evacuation corridor to the north-eastern part of the country, “it said.

The union, in the communiqué, called on the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate Calabar-Itu Road.

It described the Calabar-Itu Road as “terribly bad“ and appealed to the government to call the contractors handling the project to order. (NAN)

