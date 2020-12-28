NUJ, colleagues eulogize virtues of Ojo, SA to NAN MD

Babalola described the former Zonal Manager as an astute administrator, leader and mentor who impacted positively on his subordinates, colleagues, the members of the correspondents chapel and the state council of the NUJ. According to him, Ojo’s appointment is well deserved because of his track record as a thorough professional, an administrator of men and materials as well as his leadership skills that endear him to everyone he comes in contact with.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, as described the appointment of Mr Folorunsho Ojo as Special Assistant to the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), as apt and well deserving. The NUJ Chairman, Mr Demola Babalola, made the assertion on Monday in Ibadan at a farewell party organised by colleagues of Ojo, the former Zonal Manager, Ibadan Zonal Office, News Agency of Nigeria. The Ibadan Zonal office has under it state offices including Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Kwara.

In his address, Mr Adebayo Sekoni, acting Zonal Manager, NAN Ibadan Zonal Office, thanked Ojo for his leadership, dilligence and dedication to duty for the eight years he served as Zonal Manager.

“We have also enjoyed his camaraderie that he as a leader has. He impacted immensely on those of us who worked in the agency, members of the Correspondent Chapel as well as NUJ as a whole,” Sekoni said.

Mr Gbemi Oguntula, the Chairman of the occasion and a former NAN Director, also extolled the virtues of Ojo, adding that “he has been good to all.

“I am sure we have all benefited from him. I know I did. He has been able to support others in the field,” Oguntula said.

Other members of NAN Ibadan family, both retired and those still in service, including Mr Fola Aina, Mr Fela Fashoro, Mr Biodun Esan and Mrs Yinka Bode Are among others all eulogized the virtues of Ojo.

In his remarks, the newly appointed Special Adviser to NAN Managing Director thanked organisers of the reception on his behalf.