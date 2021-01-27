NUJ, clerics, friends pay tribute to late NAN defence correspondent

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), clerics, friends and colleagues of the late Modupe Oremule of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday poured encomiums on the defence correspondent who died on Jan. 15.

They said that Oremule’s humility, gentleness, godliness and professionalism made her unique.

NAN reports that NUJ members, relatives and friends of the 36-year-old mother of two, paid tribute to her at a Christian wake in her honour.

The wake was organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba in Lagos State.

The Chairman, Lagos Council of NUJ, Mr Adeleye Ajayi said: “It was a big shock, I see it as a tragedy because we never expected this. God knows it all.

“It is a sad moment for the entire staff of NAN and the NUJ, Lagos Council. We pray God to comfort her family and be with them.

“Dupe was a workaholic, humble and respectful colleague who would never toy with her job.

“We lost her at a very tender age. I pray that God will grant her eternal rest.”

Mr Philip Nwosu, the President of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria and Assistant Secretary of NUJ, Lagos Council, said that Oremule’s death was a shock to the association.

Nwosu said: “We travelled together on the beat, we went to sea together, she was a good person to relate with. I pray God grants her eternal rest.”

Mr Yunus Yusuf, Chairman, NUJ, NAN Lagos Chapel, said: “It is unfortunate that we lost a very dear colleague, we are still in shock. She was a wonderful colleague.

“It is unfortunate that we have to gather today for this wake for her.

“I have known Dupe Olori-Oremule for the past eight years. She was young and full of life, we will miss her.”

Rear Admiral, Oladele Daji, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, said at the event that he knew Oremule few years back in the course of duty.

“It is with rude shock and a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing on to glory of Mrs Modupe Oremule.

“Her death at such a young age is a huge loss to the family, friends and media world, especially the News Agency of Nigeria for which she passionately discharged her responsibilities as a defence correspondent.

“Dupe was a friend of the Western Naval Command. She carried out her assigned tasks with zeal, dedication and love.

“She was cherished by officers, rating and civilian staff of the command because of her humane disposition to all and sundry.

I take solace in the fact that we all came from God and unto him we shall all return.”

‘

Mr Peter Dada, a NAN Asst. Editor-in-Chief, who was Oremule’s direct supervisor, described her as a committed worker.

“She was very committed; she was assigned to be covering the activities of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force,” Dad’s said.

Dada noted that Oremule had worked on NAN’s Sports Desk and Political Desk.

“We thank God for the life Dupe lived, she was very active, dedicated and a good team player.”

In his remarks, Oremule’s immediate younger brother, Mr Dare Olori, said that she was a loving sister who cared much for him and his two younger brothers.

“She played her role as the first child. She was very supportive, loving and caring, always wanting the best for her siblings.

“She was a loving daughter, wife and mum, who didn’t play with her family.

“She was passionate about her job because she was always sharing her work experiences with me,” Olori said.

In a sermon entitled “The Ultimate Hope”,

Assistant Pastor Emmanuel Egwe of the RCCG

said that any person born of a woman would be for a while and would experience troubles.

Egwe, who based his sermon on I Thessalonians 4:13-18 of the Bible, said that one of the troubles was the sorrow of death.

According to the cleric,Jesus Christ gives hope and restores hope.

“Our comfort is in the fact that we are not only going to be raised at resurrection but will be given power to live and never die again.

“Jesus is the ultimate restorer of hope,” he said.

He said that although Oremule’s life was short, God would want to receive glory over her life.

“It is amazing that while she was on hospital bed, she was advocating for financial assistance for a baby who needed surgery,” he said. (NAN)