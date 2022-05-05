NUJ celebrates Lalong @ 59, appeals for completion of its press centre

The Plateau Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated with the Gov Simon Lalong on his 59th birthday, appealing for completion of its press centre.

The union made this known in a goodwill message jointly signed by the council Chairman and Secretary on Thursday in Jos, to commemorate the governor’s 59th birthday anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the press centre had been undergoing repairs since December 2019 but work had since stopped.

While acknowledging the governor’s contribution to its affairs, the union appealed that he should assist them to finish the remodelling work already started, so as to make reporters work easier in the state.

“We appreciate God for granting the governor good health of mind and body to pilot the affairs of Plateau at this trying moment in the history of our nation.

“His excellency has indeed, provided transparent leadership and entrenched peace and peaceful co-existence among Plateau people.

“The NUJ wishes to identify with you on this auspicious occasion of your birthday.

“We thank you for embarking on the remodeling of the NUJ press centre Jos, to make it more conducive for journalists to operate from.

“We, however, appeal to you to assist the union and complete the remodeling which has lasted for over two years, making it difficult for our members to do their job.

“The NUJ prays that you count not only the candles but see the lights they give, that you count not the years, but the life you live.

“As you celebrate your birthday, let it provide a fresh beginning and open new vistas to pursue new endeavors and achieve new goals.

“Move forward with confidence and courage. May today and all of your days be amazing and memorable” the union said. (NAN)

