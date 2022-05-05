NUJ calls for threat-free environment for journalists to operate

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bauchi State Council, has called on governments at all levels to provide a conducive, and more secure environment for its members to operate.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Union Chairman and secretary, Umar Sa’du and Isah Garba Gadau to mark the World Press Freedom Day in Bauchi.

The statement explained that ingredients for development of any society could not achieve the set target in the absence of a secured environment.

The union called on governments, individuals, especially politicians and security agencies, to allow journalists carry out their responsibilities without any threat or intimidation.

According to the statement, the theme of this year’s event, which is “Journalism under Digital Siege”, required media owners to pay attention to the welfare of journalists.

“It’s the best way to encourage them to perform optimally with a view to checking the excesses of the social media platforms,” it said.

The council warned journalists to always practise the profession according to its ethics and always be security conscious, especially now that the 2023 general elections were around the corner.

It also expressed concern on the level of assaults, kidnappings, intimidation and other forms of threat to lives of its members nationwide.

The union, therefore, used the occasion to pray for the repose of the souls of its departed members and the safety of the living practitioners. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

