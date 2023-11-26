NUJ Borno Council Congratulates NAWOJ National President

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Borno State Council under the leadership of comrade Dauda Iliya on behalf of the entire working journalists in the state has felicitated with Aisha Ibrahim Bura who emerged as the National President of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) at the just concluded 11th national triennial delegates conference of the association in Abuja.

The NUJ Borno council on bhalf of enire working Journalists in the state sent the congretulatory message in a letter dated to 26th of November 2023 signed by the its Secretary chiroma Ali Ibrahim.

Chiroma said the overwhelming victory of the newly elected chairperson was an indication of the wide acceptance by members of the Association across the country.Adding that the election to exalted position of National Chairperson did not come to NUJ members in Borno as a surprise considering her track records of service to NAWOJ and NUJ and the unwavering commitment she made as a Secretary of Borno State Council , Zonal Secretary and Zonal Vice President of NUJ North East is unparalleled.

The leadership of the union in Borno state urges all Nawojians across the state to buried their differences and rally round the new national leadership of the association for the progress and development of NAWOJ.

Once again congratulation and wish you a successful tenure of office, the letter said.

By:Babagana Bukar Wakil, Maiduguri

