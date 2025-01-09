NUJ backs proposed strike by Lagos-owned media workers

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos State Council has thrown its weight behind the proposed industrial action by the Lagos State-owned media organisations.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The proposed industrial action is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 13.

In a letter jointly signed by the Lagos State NUJ Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, and the Secretary, Mr Tunde Olalere, on Thursday, the union expressed its support for the strike.

The letter, dated Jan. 9, was addressed to the General Manager of Lagos Television, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The NUJ, along with the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Worker’s Union (RATTAWU) of the Lagos State Broadcasting Corporations, including Lagos Television, Radio Lagos/EKO FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio, had announced the proposed strike.

They said this was in response to the non-payment of the minimum wage and integration into the Oracle database by the state government.

The union leadership stated that it was fully aware of the several discussions, congresses, and notices given to the state government regarding the need for state-owned media house workers to be integrated into the Oracle database.

“You will agree with the union that these were enough notices given to address the issues at stake,” the letter read in part.

The leaders recalled that an initial 10-day ultimatum was issued, followed by a 21-day ultimatum, and finally, a seven-day final ultimatum.

“It is imperative that our members working in the state-owned media organisations should also enjoy the new minimum wage like other workers of the state,” the NUJ stated.

The union further noted that the revenue generated by state-owned media organisations could no longer sustain the payment of workers’ salaries and benefits, highlighting the urgent need for the state government to intervene for their survival.

“The welfare of our dear members is paramount and this is why the union deems it fit to support and pledge solidarity with our members going on strike,” the union stated.

The union also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of protesting workers to their duties in propagating state government policies and activities, stating that such dedication should be rewarded by the state government.

“The union, therefore, advises that only an amicable resolution and approval of the demands of our members can stop the industrial action,” the union stated. (NAN)