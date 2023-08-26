NUJ advocates living wage, tasks minister on press freedom

By Grace Alegba

The Lagos Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has renewed call for adequate remuneration for journalists in Nigeria.

The council also urges the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Idris Mohammed, to uphold press freedom.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of NUJ, Mr Ajayi Adeleye, made the call on Friday in Ikeja during a gala/awards night which formed part of activities of the council’s 2023 Press Week.

The press week had the theme, ” Post Election Nigeria: Paths to National Restoration and Peace”.

According to Ajayi, journalists work round the clock but are poorly paid.

He said that there was need for a living wage for journalists to reward their efforts.

“What we earn are peanuts, we need to earn living wages.

“A journalist spends about 10 to 12 hours in the newsroom and should be remunerated with good packages and insurance schemes,” he said.

He said that adequate remuneration of a journalist would discourage him from selling his or her conscience, adding that it would boost his morale and propel him to abide by journalism ethics.

He noted that NUJ had made efforts to ensure passage of the Media Enhancement Bill to regulate the profession and ensure regular payment of salaries to journalists.

“Journalists have to be well-remunerated, they have to be paid salaries as and when due.

“That is why we are calling for the passage of the Media Enhancement Bill by the National Assembly and state houses of assembly so that journalists are not treated shabbily,” he said.

He urged Idris to pursue freedom of the press and liaise with media industry stakeholders to ensure adequate collaboration, progress and prevention of conflicts.

“My advice to the new minister of information and national orientation is that he should ensure that press freedom reigns in Nigeria to ensure that journalists work in an environment devoid of harassment and torture,” he said.

The chairman also cautioned journalists against publishing fake news, urging them to ensure accuracy, balance and timeliness in their reports.

He said that the annual gala/awards night was organised to help journalists, who were in the habit of overworking to relax and network.

Ajayi added that the awards were presented to individuals and corporate organisations that had contributed greatly to the growth of journalism in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

In his speech, the Acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Adewale Adeniyi, called for more collaboration between NCS and NUJ for effective service delivery.

Adeniyi, represented by the Commandant, Nigeria Customs Training College, Ikeja, Deputy Comptroller Haniel Hadison, said that journalists were trusted with providing reliable and accurate information.

He said that the mass media had been indispensible partners in providing accurate information about the service to correct misconceptions.

He urged media professionals to do more for the Nigerian society.

Hadison assured journalists of partnership in all customs formations for better understanding of NCS’s operations.

The NUJ President, Dr Chris Isiguzo, called for peace during the association’s forthcoming elections.

Isiguzo was represented by the union’s Vice -President (South West), Mrs Ronke Samo.

He said that NUJ must follow due process during the elections.

He prayed for peace, blessings and progress for the union, Lagos State and entire Nigeria.

Sen. Mukaila Abiru, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, a former Commissioner in Lagos State, and Mr Adewale Adedeji, representing Ifako-Ijaiye in the Lagos State House of Assembly, were among the awardees.

Prof. Hussain Ibrahim, a Director at the Raw Materials and Research Development Council, and Mr Fola Adeyemi, a retired Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, also received awards.

Dangote Cement Plc., Airtel Nigeria and Nigeria Breweries Plc. were also given awards by the NUJ council. (NAN)

