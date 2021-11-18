NUJ advises Plateau lawmakers to resolve differences constitutionally

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council, has urged members of the Plateau State House of Assembly to resolve their leadership crises in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The union gave the advice in a communique issued after its congress meeting in Jos,The document was signed by the council’s Secretary, Mr Peter Amine.“Council observed with dismay the leadership tussle at the Plateau State House of Assembly which has portrayed the state in bad light.“

Council called on the legislators to put aside their personal interests and address the issues in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in the interest of the State,” it said.The union also called for synergy between journalists and security personnel in the interest and development of Plateau and Nigeria.It, however, commended security agencies for the relative peace the state has enjoyed in the last few weeks and called for sustainable measures to consolidate on the fragile peace.It noted with concern the adamant nature of some tricycle riders also known as Keke NEPEP who defied the 6 p.m. curfew imposed by the Plateau Government, thereby constituting traffic nuisance and security risks at night.The council called on the law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlight on these tricycle riders with a view to bringing them to book.

It also noted with dismay the indiscriminate use of NUJ/PRESS stickers by commercial vehicles drivers and other non members of the union.“Council appeals to the FRSC, the Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that anybody who carries NUJ/PRESS sticker should provide his/her NUJ identity card and that of his office as a means of identification.“

Failure to do so, the individual should be apprehended for impersonation and penalised according to law.“The NUJ also wishes to advice Plateau Government and reputable organisations in the state to take advantage of trained and professional journalists in propagating their activities,” the communique added. (NAN)

