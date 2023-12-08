NUGA games will put Plateau on world map – UniJos V-C

Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos (UniJos), says the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) university-level sports events to be hosted by the university in 2024 will put Plateau on world map.

Ishaya stated this on Thursday in Jos at a news conference to mark his two years in office as vice-chancellor of the institution.

Ishaya said that the university was putting facilities on ground to host what would be one of the best NUGA games in history.

“By the special grace of God, we are hoping that the NUGA games will hold between November and December 2024.

“The exercise will not only benefit the university, but will place Plateau on the world map.

“It will make people know that the state of Plateau is truly the home of peace and tourism and this is because of the number of tourists that will be visiting the state for the games.

“We will use the competition to unite Plateau people and Nigerians in general,” he said.

He commended Plateau Government for indicating interest to support the university in many areas toward the success of the games.

The vice-chancellor also appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to support the university in organising one of the best NUGA games in history. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

