Nuclear: Trump to hold North Korea talks in Seoul after G20 summit

#TrackNigeria U.S. President Donald Trump plans to travel to Seoul on Saturday for talks on North Korea’s nuclear programme with the trip following the G20 summit in Japan.

South Korean President Moon Jae said on Monday that talks were expected to take place on Sunday, with their focus being a lasting peace through the “complete denucleariasation’’ of the Korean peninsula – in effect meaning North Korea’s nuclear disarmament.

The meeting is also expected to strengthen the alliance of the U.S. and South Korea.

Trump is reportedly considering a visit to the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea, sparking speculation of a meeting between him, Moon, and North Korean leader Kim Jong at the border village of Panmunjom.

There were no plans yet for such a meeting, South Korean news agency Yonhap quoted a civil servant of the presidential office as saying.

Negotiations regarding North Korea’s nuclear weapons have stalled and tensions between the two countries have been rising since February’s summit between Kim and Trump in Hanoi ended without result, though the pair recently exchanged letters.

While Washington wants Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons, North Korea is seeking the lifting of international sanctions that have stifled its economy.

North Korea is expected to be a major topic at the G20 summit, which takes place in Osaka on Friday and Saturday. (dpa/NAN)

