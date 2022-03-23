Nuclear science vital for socioeconomic devt-Minister

By Sylvester Thompson

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation(STI), Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, says nuclear science and peaceful application of nuclear materials are vital tools to facilitate socioeconomic development of the nation.

The minister said this when Members of African Atomic Energy paid him a working visit in Abuja on Wednesday.

Onu said nuclear science permeated and found application in all aspects socioeconomic life including health, agriculture, security education among others.

He said that the challenge before electricity could be solved with science and technology nuclear to fast track industrialisation of the nation.

Onu, who said nuclear science was very important, underscored the need for Africa to take STI seriously; adding that all developed nations laid emphasis on STI.

He noted that his ministry through some of its policies was taking the lead in transforming from depending entirely on commodity to knowledge driven by innovation which is achieving results in less importation.

Earlier, Prof Yusuf Ahmed, Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, had introduced the delegation to the minister.

Yusuf said he also came to inform the minister about the bilateral cooperation the International Atomic Energy had with Nigeria.

Dr Shankot Abdulrazak, Director, Technical Cooperation Department of the International Atomic Energy, Vienna Austria, said that nuclear science played a pivotal role in the development of any nation.(NAN)

