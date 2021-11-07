NUC tasks universities to address higher education challenges

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has advised universities to be creative in proffering sustainable and cost effective solutions to myriad of challenges confronting tertiary education in the country.



Its Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, gave the advice on Saturday at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun.



Abubakar, represented by Prof. Angela Miri, visiting lecturer to NUC, said provision of quality education to nation’s teeming youths was a service which required innovations and long term investments in infrastructure among other facilities.



He said this would enable a conducive learning environment in the 21st century in various universities nationwide.



Rasheed said that NUC, as the Regulatory agency of government responsible for the orderly development of university education in Nigeria, would continue to provide the required support.



“I want to reiterate the commitment of the NUC to continue monitoring the activities of our universities in ensuring that students and their sponsors get good value for their investments,” he said.



Rasheed said the commission was on the verge of concluding the review and development of curricula in Nigerian Universities System (NUS).



He said that the draft review would be widely circulated to universities as soon as the exercise was completed and the document approved by the Minister of Education.



Rasheed said that the commission had also finalise the code of Corporate Governance for private universities in Nigeria, adding that copies were being produced for circulation to stakeholders. (NAN)

