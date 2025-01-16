NUC seeks review of establishment act

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, on Thursday, sought for the review of the act establishing the commission.

The Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, on Thursday, sought for the review of the act establishing the commission.

Ribadu made the call while defending the commission’s 2025 budget before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund chaired by Sen. Muntari Dandutse.

He said that this was to enable the NUC perform its duties efficiently.

“We need to review the act to enable the commission to perform its duties efficiently. We.will see you on this one, because we already have a draft actually.

“The landscape has changed. Meanwhile, the law, the Act of 2004 remains. So for us to be able to perform our functions efficiently, we really need to look at this, at the NUC Act,” he said.

He listed the commission’s and the universities’ challenges to include inadequate funding.

“Inadequate funding appears to be an insurmountable challenge to the delivery of quality education in Nigeria.

“This is in spite of the consistent financial support from the Federal Government to public universities over the years, through budgetary allocation and other interventions,” he said.

Also spspeaking the Vice-Chancellor Bayero University, Kano , Prof. Sagir Abbas

said that universities were faced with issues of salary payment.

“We have issues to do with overhead, which includes electricity. Now, if you look at what is given as overhead, it does not cocover two per cent of what really overhead means, n he said.

He said that research by universities was never captured in the national budget.

“We are left on our own to find means and ways to run the university, to teach, and also to do research.

“I feel this is a very big gap. Any country that wants to develop must focus its attention on the university.

“This is because that is where knowledge is created and that is where we produce the manpower that comes and serves nationally for the national development of the country,” he said.

Earlier, Dandutse said that it was vital that the NUC demonstrated a clear and sustainable strategy for integrating internally generated revenue into its overall financial plan.

“With rising demands on public resources, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is a crucial mechanism for achieving long-term sustainability and enhancing the competitiveness of our universities, ” he said. (NAN)