NUC grants FUTA approval for medical programmes — Official

April 8, 2021



The National Universities Commission (NUC) granted formal to the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA), for the commencement of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) programme with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.


This was disclosed a statement by Mr Adebanyo Adegbenro, the Deputy Director, Corporate of the institution, on Thursday, Akure.


 Adegbenro noted that the , according to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, followed the recommendations of the panel of experts from the commission, which carried out a verification visit.


the letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape and signed by the Director of Academic Planning, Dr N. B. Salihu, ‘ verification was carried out by a panel of experts to the proposed medical programme of FUTA with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.


“I am directed to inform the Vice Chancellor that the Executive Secretary considered and approved the establishment of the time mode of the Medicine and Surgery, MBBS, programme  to run with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.


“The verification team visited FUTA in February 2021, to ascertain its level of preparedness for the take off the School of Medical Sciences,” Adegbenro said.


According to Adegbenro, after  a painstaking assessment, the leader of the team, Prof. Saliu Yakasai, Provost, College of Medicine, Bayero University Kano, said he was encouraged by FUTA’s determination towards the take off of the school in record time.


He said FUTA was leading the pace, among other universities of technology in Nigeria, and that was no doubt that the establishment of the medical programme and medical school will further place the institution among the foremost, amongst its peers, in the country.


Prof. Yakasai urged the university management not to relent in putting up the necessary logistics for the efficient take-off of the school and was optimistic that FUTA will use the medical school to further advance research and learning in Nigeria.


Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape,  said the report of the resource verification team and the subsequent by the NUC is an endorsement of the hard work and structures, both human and material, already put in place for the commencement of the programme, he said.


The director quoted the VC as saying all hands must on deck the smooth and efficient take-off of the medical programme.


“Fuwape said  since the school of Health and Health Technology is already running, Anatomy , Physiology and Medical Biochemistry, it will also the mix of basic medical sciences  programmes. FUTA what it takes to run the MBBS programme.


 “He said the university will adequate human and material resources and invest the program with the imprimatur of excellence, which has become the hallmark of all programmes run by FUTA,” Adegbenro said.( NAN)

