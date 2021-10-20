NUC grants full accreditation in 11 new courses to Bells University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation in 11 new courses to the Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun,

The Vice –Chancellor of Bells University, Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, said this on Wednesday in Ota at a news conference to herald the 13th convocation of the institution.

.

Ojediran listed the accredited courses to include: B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Technology Biotechnology, B.Sc. Technology Computer Science and B.Sc. Information Technology.

Others are: B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering, B.Sc. Architecture, B. Building Technology, B. Tech. Surveying and Geo-informatics, B. Tech. Quantity Surveying and B. Tech. Estate Management

He said that the 12th programme, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, secured interim accreditation and was due for review after two years.

.

“The approval of the new courses showed the excellent performance which has become our habit in accreditation of our courses over the years.

“In addition, the positive results our institution has received from the accreditation exercise, both by the NUC and other relevant professional bodies are evidence of good job being done by the Directorate of Academic Planning,” Ojediran said.

He said that the university was focused on providing an enabling environment for the staff to develop themselves “as we are firm believers in the need to develop human capital.”

The vice-chancellor appealed for more support from the federal government for private universities in the area of infrastructure and human capital development as well as improvement of facilities.

Ojediran stressed the need for the Federal Government intervention as establishment of private universities was capital intensive.

He said that private universities were also partners in progress with the Federal Government as their products contributed to national development.(NAN)

