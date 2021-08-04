NUC grants accreditation to Atiba University for Bachelor of Nursing, others

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has granted accreditation to Atiba University, in Oyo State for the running of Bachelor of Nursing Science and 16 other academic programmes in the main campus of the university.

This approval followed the successful conduct of NUC accreditation exercise held between 6th and 28th April, 2021 by 18 panels consisting of 72 members from NUC to Atiba University Oyo.

The Accredited programmes had earlier been approved by the NUC for academic activities after being satisfied with the Resource Verification and are currently being run by the university.

The seventeen accredited programmes include; Bachelor of Nursing Science, Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics, Business Administration, Sociology, Political Science, Criminology & Security Studies Psychology as well as Bachelor of Arts in English Language.

Speaking on the development, while presenting the NUC Letter of Accreditation and Approval to the President and founder of Atiba University, James Adesokan Ojebode, PhD, JP, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sunday Olawale Okeniyi expressed his gratitude to the Almighty God for His immense support and divine assistance in seeing to the great successes recorded before, during and after the accreditation exercise.

He also expressed his unquantifiable appreciation to the former NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, mni for his qualitative, effective as well as efficient management and leadership skills.





In his response at the event and attesting to the leadership style of the former NUC Executive Secretary, the president and founder of the University said the professional manner and effectiveness with which the accreditation exercise was conducted showed that the NUC scribe is indeed a dynamic administrator and an astute leader of note.

In his other remarks, the Vice Chancellor expressed his appreciation to the founder for the confidence reposed in him.

He further thanked the management team, academic and non academic staff of the University for their support to his leadership style as well as the trust they had in him. He promised to continue to work hard with the president and founder, University Chancellor, Justice Alfa Moddibo Belgore, the pro-chancellor, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Idris, the management staff, University Senate, all academic and non-academic staff of the University towards making Atiba University a Centre of Excellence in all ramifications.

