NUC Executive Secretary calls for more synergy with universities

Mr. Chris Maiyaki, the acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) has called for more synergy between the commission and universities’ management in the country to create a future where excellence and global competitiveness define higher education landscape.

Maiyaki made the call on Saturday in Nsukka while delivering the first Founder’s Day Lecture of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, titled: “The Role of an Administrator in a Changing University Environment.”

He said that achievements recorded by NUC were because of the good working relationship between the NUC and the Nigerian universities and called for more synergy to achieve more.

“I urge SUMAS here in Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, and indeed, all Nigerian universities, specialised or conventional, to continue to work closely with the NUC for .more achievements.

“This collaborative journey hinges on recognising the unsung architects who guide and shape the future of higher education, ensuring that knowledge remains accessible and impactful for generations to come,” he said.

The NUC Boss said further that the role of administrators in navigating the ever-changing university landscape was multifaceted and demanding.

“As we celebrate our achievements and confront the challenges in the higher education sector, the way forward lies in a collaborative, united, and strategic effort to: foster innovation, increase access, address brain drain, and monitor the implementation of key initiatives.

“We can create a future where our higher education system not only meets global standards but also stands as a beacon of excellence and inclusivity.

“The NUC, in collaboration with universities, will continue to adapt and innovate curricula, ensuring they align with global standards,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Vice-Chancellor of SUMAS, Prof James Ogbonna, and the university management for finding him worthy to deliver the institution’s first Founder’s Day lecture.

In a remark, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State said his administration was poised to ensure quality education in SUMAS and other educational institutions in the state.

The governor who was represented by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) explained that was why education sector had 30 per cent financial allocation in 2024 Enugu State budget to ensure quality accessibility and the adequate infrastructures in educational institutions.

He commended the management of SUMAS and reiterated the state government’s readiness and commitment to the university the best in the country.

Speaking, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers who chaired the occasion, commended the immediate past governor of Enugu State Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his wisdom in establishing SUMAS.

“Ugwuanyi will be forever be remembered by every generation in Enugu North senatorial zone and Enugu State in general, because of this legacy project,” he said.

Agubuzu also commended Gov Mba for always given prompt attention to SUMAS which he said had made the university to remain focused as well as have the required infrastructures

“I am satisfied with quality of teaching, learning and infrastructures in this medical university,” he said.

Also in a remark, Prof. Obiora Ike, Pro-Chancellor of SUMAS, said that, one the reasons Founders of university appoint Pro-chancellor was to ensure that the meaning, purpose and vision of that university was achieved.

” As a Pro-chancellor of this university, students are expected to be all round excellence, you are not here to enjoy yourself but to study and make positive impact to the society,” he said.

Earlier in a remark, Prof. Ogbonna, the VC of SUMAS said that the Founder’s Day celebration was set aside by the institution to express gratitude to those who founded the university as well as those who have contributed in various ways to the development of the university.

“This first Founder’s Day of SUMAS provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the conception, gestation birth and growth trajectory of the university and to express our appreciation to all those who have a played important roles.

“It is a unique opportunity for us to remind ourselves and the world that SUMAS is here to make that different for good that we all desire in a global learning centre.

“We appreciate former Governor Ugwuanyi for his vision in conceiving the establishment of this University with the aim of bridging the gaps between the demand and supply of medicinal and allied health science personnel.

“Staff and students of SUMAS will continue to be grateful to Gov Mbah who always give issues concerning this university special attention,” he said.

It would be recalled that the university which was approved for take-off by NUC on June 2022 is now in the first semester of the second year with a total student population of 1,474