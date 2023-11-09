NUC approves programmes for Confluence University 

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has formally granted approval for the establishment of eight science and technology education programmes to Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

The new undergraduate programmes include Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Mathematics Education, Physics Education, Computer Science Education, Geography Education, Library and Information Science, and Technology Education among other programmes offered by the University.

This is contained in a statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Olufunke Hudson and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Hudson said the programmes were to run in a dedicated academic unit, Faculty of Science and Technology Education.

According to her, the faculty is provided with necessary resources, human and material, in line with set standards to train professional teachers for the secondary and technical schools in the state and the country in general.

“The establishment of the programmes has become very important in view of the state government’s determination to improve on quality and access to all levels of education in the state with the recent creation of more tertiary and technical educational institutions.

“Besides, secondary and technical institutions are the providers of the basic inputs into tertiary institutions and with the expansion of tertiary education in general, high-quality inputs into the institutions are in greater demand.

“It is therefore a compelling necessity that the quality of secondary and technical education should be strengthened to enable them to perform the expected role in the education sector,” she said.

Hudson added that with the establishment of eight more programmes, CUSTECH, Osara now has a total number of 38 programmes, available for the on-going 2023/2024 admissions.

She listed the existing programmes as Science-Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Geology and Applied Geophysics.

Others are Computing-Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity, and Information Technology; and Engineering-Chemical, Civil, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical, Computer and Mining Engineering.

Environmental- Architecture, Building, Surveying, Geoinformatics, Urban and Regional Planning, Geography.

Also on the list are Management and Social Sciences-Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Human Resource Management, Transport and Logistics Management and Actuarial Science.

She said all programmes are currently accessible on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) platform for interested candidates to select.

“Candidates who are interested in any of the university’s programmes can effect change of their first-choice institution to Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara,” she said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

