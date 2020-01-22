NUC approves medicine, 17 other Degree Programmes for FULafia

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved the commencement of MBBS in Medicine at the Federal University, Lafia (FULafia).

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr N.B. Saliu, Director, Academic Planning, NUC on Tuesday in Lafia.

The statement added that 17 other degree programmes were approved for the university, effective from 2019/2020 academic session.

It quoted a letter dated January 20, 2020 with reference No. NUC/AP/F29/VOL.1/50, as stating that all the programmes should bear only the approved titles and nomenclatures approved by the NUC.

The statement, however, stated that any title change that may be desired by the university must be approved by the Commission.

It listed other programmes approved for the university to include Integrated Science Education, B.Ed, Biology Education, B.Sc. Ed, Mass Communication, B.Sc, Psychology, B.Sc.

Others are Computer Science Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Mathematics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Radiography, B.Sc, Nursing, HNSC, Arabic Studies, B.A, Hausa Language, B.A.

The remaining are Physics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Chemistry Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Business, Administration, B.Sc, Accounting, B.Sc, Christian Religion, B.A, Islamic Studies, B. A and Geography, B.Sc. (NAN).