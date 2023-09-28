NUC approves establishment Niger State University of Education

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved the upgrading of Niger State College of Education, Minna to a State University of Education.

Niger State University of Education is now the 270th University in Nigeria.

The approval letter was formally presented to Gov. Mohammed-Umaru Bago by the Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, at the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement by Bago’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim and made available to newsmen in Minna.

Bago expressed gratitude to the NUC for the reactivation and approval of a process that started over a decade ago.

The governor observed that there is a deficit in educational facilities in the state hence, his administration desire of making Niger “the Massachusett of Nigeria”.

He assured that funding the university will not be a problem as an Educationist Trust Fund law is already in place mandating 1% of every State Government contract to go into the Trust Fund.

Bago also used the opportunity to appeal to the NUC to expedite the approval of Medicine as a course in Ibrahim Babangida University Lapai.

The governor expressed confident that the upgrade of the Federal College of Education Kontagora to a University, approved by the Buhari administration will soon come to fruition.

Bago said his administration plan to establish a hub for vocational training to provide skills to the youth to be self reliant.

Earlier, the NUC Acting Executive Secretary, Mr Chris Mayaki congratulated the Niger Government under the leadership of Bago for revalidating and completing the process of establishing the State University of Education.

He pledged the full support of the NUC in providing professional and technical advice needed for sustainable funding and operation of the University.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the idea of converting the State College of Education in Minna to a University was conceived by the administration of former governor Dr Mu’azu Babangida-Aliyu in 2013.

NAN report also that it was recognised as a duly established University by the NUC on May 8, 2015, but on the condition of completing all the registration procedures, which were completed by the present administration. (NAN)

