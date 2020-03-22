NUC approves 6 programmes for NOUN – See list

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to six academic programmes at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

According to a press release signed by Malam Ibrahim Sheme, director, media and publicity, NOUN, the list of approved programmes include:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Marketing

Public Administration

Hotel and Catering Management

The implication of this status is that NOUN now has the mandate to run these programmes for five years.

The cheering news was conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, in a letter dated 19th March, 2020 and signed by Maryam Sali, the NUC Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the Executive Secretary.

The NUC has the statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in all Nigerian universities.

Certificates issued to students admitted into unaccredited programmes are not recognised.

The latest approval given to NOUN was sequel to the result of an NUC-organised accreditation visitation to the university in Abuja in October/November 2019.

The result of the visitation showed an impressive score for each of the six programmes, ranging from 78.7 percent to 97.4 percent.

The VC, Professor Adamu, expressed delight with the approval, saying this shows the readiness of NOUN to fulfill its obligations as a centre of excellence in the Open and Distant Learning (ODL) mode of education.