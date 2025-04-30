NUC approves 18 programmes for Federal University, Kachia

National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 18 full-time programmes for the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences Kachia

By Philip Yatai

National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 18 full-time programmes for the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences Kachia (FUASK) in southern part of Kaduna State.

The pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. William Qurix, announced the approval in a statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Prof. Sanusi Gambo, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Qurix said that the programmes, which would begin from the 2025/2026 academic session, are in key areas of basic medicine sciences, allied health sciences and computing.

He explained that the approval followed successful resource verification of new programmes and re-validation of existing exercises carried out by the NUC.

According to him, the achievement is a collective triumph and a signal that FUASK is ready to become a centre of excellence in applied sciences and technology

He identified the approved programmes as Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Software Engineering, Doctor of Pharmacy, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science and B.Sc. Cyber Security.

Others are B.Sc. Environmental Resource Management, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Physiology, B. Medical Laboratory Science, and B. Radiography.

Also approved are B. Health Information Management, B. NSc. Nursing Sciences, B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Quantity Surveying and B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry.

Speaking on this significant milestone, Qurix expressed profound appreciation to the NUC “for its continuous support and guidance.

“This approval is a bold endorsement of our commitment to academic excellence, innovation and the advancement of applied sciences in Nigeria.

“The inclusion of critical programmes like medicine, pharmacy and software engineering marks a turning point in our mission to provide industry-relevant, solution-driven education for national development.”(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)