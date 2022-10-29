NUC approves 15 new courses for Tansian University

The National University Commission (NUC) has given the go ahead for the take-off for fifteen (15) new courses, six undergraduate and seven post-graduate in Tansian University, Umunya Anambra State, for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

According to Bony Amalu, Public Relations Office, Tansian University, Umunya, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Eugene Okoye Nwadialor announced the cheering news during the emergency meeting of the senate of the University.

He said he received the approval letter from the Executive Secretary NUC Abuja, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The approved six new undergraduate courses the VC further said are, Medical Laboratory, Radiograph/Medical Imaging and Public Health.

The other undergraduate courses approved by the NUC, the VC pointed out are International Relations/Diplomacy, Public Administration/Policy Studies and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The seven approved post-graduate courses approved by the NUC, the VC explained cover, Post-Graduate Diplomas. (PGD) Masters of Science (MSC) and Doctorate (Ph.D) degrees. He said the courses are; Accounting, Business Administration, Philosophy and Political Science. The other post-graduate courses, the VC further said including Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry, Computer Science, Journalism/ Media Studies as well as Broadcasting.

A team of experts from NUC, last September visited Tansian University, to assess the institution’s readiness for the six (6) new undergraduate and seven (7) post-graduate courses.

The VC appreciated the Chancellor of the University Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpalaeke the Board of Trustees, Management and Staff of the University for the One hundred percent (100%) recorded.

