NUC approves 13 new graduate, undergraduate programmes for KWASU

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, approval to run 13 new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The institution’s Acting Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, said NUC’s approval of the programmes was conveyed in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman, on Wednesday in Kwara.

The letter was signed by NUC’s Acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar Girei, on behalf of the Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission.

While two of the programmes to be run are at the undergraduate level, the remaining eleven are postgraduate programmes.

The statement listed the undergraduate programmes to include Bachelors in Health Information Management and B.Sc. Development Studies.

The postgraduate programmes include LL.M and Ph.D. in Common Law, LL.M. and Ph.D. in Islamic Law, and M.LIS and Ph.D. Library and Information Science.

The others are Ph.D. Human Kinetics, Ph.D. Special Education, M.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science, Masters in Public Sector Accounting, and Masters in Development Finance.

According to the approval, the programmes are to be run full-time and are to begin from the 2024/2025 academic session.

Shaykh-Luqman, who expressed appreciation to NUC for the approval, commended the state government for the support that made the feat possible.

He also appreciated the staff of the institution for their readiness to take on the new programmes and contribute more to human capital development. (NAN)

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus