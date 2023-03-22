NUC accredits 7 courses in Salem University, Lokoja

by Thompson Yamput

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has fully accredited seven academic programmes of Salem University, Lokoja in Kogi, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Alewo Johnson-Akubo, has said.

The accredited Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses are: Computer Science, Information Technology, Geology, Microbiology, Biochemistry and MSc/MBA Business Administration.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja, Johnson-Akubo said that with the development, all courses in the university were now fully accredited.

He said that the commission’s approval was contained in a letter dated March 9 and signed by Arc. S.S. Ikani, the Deputy Director (Programme Accreditation) for the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

The elated VC said that the approval letter came as cheering news to the students, staff and management which needed the accreditation to continue to operate as a full-fledged university.

“We give God the glory now that all our programmes in the seven colleges have been fully accredited by the NUC.

“In fact, with this accreditation, Salem University Lokoja can admit more students in the 2022/2023 academic year, for which admission is still open.

“With the kind of infrastructural development we have in Salem University, we now have what it takes to admit more students,” Johnson-Akubo said.

He expressed gratitude to the university Chancellor, Archbishop Sam Amaga, for his impressive and encouraging leadership qualities, which he said had driven the university to greater heights. (NAN)