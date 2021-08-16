NUC accredits 6 academic programmes in Alex Ekwueme Fed. Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited six academic programmes of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI) in Ebonyi.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakkaliki on Monday by the university’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mr Ikechukwu Ubochi.

The statement listed the programmes that secured full accreditation as Religious Studies, Educational Administration, Guidance and Counseling and Computer Science.

It added that Geology as well as Medicine and Surgery got interim accreditation.

“The implication of the result is that full accreditation status is valid for a period of five years while interim is valid for two years after which the programmes will be revisited.

“The accreditation letter is dated Aug. 2 and signed by the NUC’s Director of Accreditation, Dr Maryam Sali.

“The letter is titled: `Results of the October/November, 2020 Accreditation of Academic Programmes in Nigerian Universities.’

“With this favourable outcome, the university will continue to run, admit and graduate students in the concerned disciplines,” the statement said.

It however attributed the delay of the 2020 exercise till March/April, 2021, to COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Elom, has given assurance that efforts will be intensified to have all academic programmes of the university fully accredited by the NUC and the respective professional bodies.

Elom called on the university staff to brace up to the challenge to ensure that the quality of the institution’s academic activities was maintained at all times. (NAN)

